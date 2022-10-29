Garo Paylan briefs PM Pashinyan on the current state of Armenian community in Turkey

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Turkish MP Garo Paylan, who has arrived in Yerevan to participate in the first Global Armenian Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed the MP of Armenian descent, highlighted his participation in the summit devoted to the discussion of the problems of the Pan-Armenian agenda and his willingness to contribute to the solution of those problems.

Garo Paylan presented the current state of the Armenian community in Turkey, issues related to community life.

The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

