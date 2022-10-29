Armenian PM reiterates he is ready to sign a document based on Russian proposals

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterates that during the trilateral meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Sochi on Monday, October 31 he is ready to sign a document based on the 15-point proposals submitted by Russia.

“That means accepting that document as a basis for the signing of a future peace treaty with Azerbaijan,” PM Pashinyan said, addressing the 6th convention of the Civil Contract Party.

He earlier said in a Twitter post that Armenia had agreed to the Russian proposals in early September.

“In my Twitter post I voiced hope the Russian Federation would support its own proposals. This is a very important nuance,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that among other things, the document refers to the Russian peacekeepers.

“Do we want the Russian peacekeepers to continue their activity in Nagorno Karabakh, Of course, we do,” he said, adding that he will agree to sign the extension of the Russian peacekeeping mission for another 10 or 20 years.

“But we need to talk openly about what the peacekeepers are doing in Artsakh, because we have not forgotten the events in Parukh, where the Azerbaijani troops are yet to withdraw from the zone of responsibility of teh peacekeepers,” he said.