Kremlin confirms trilateral meeting between Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold trilateral talks in Sochi on Monday, October 31, the Kremlin press service reported.



“It is planned to consider the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, further steps to strengthen stability and security in the Caucasus,” the message says. The issues of restoration and development of trade, economic and transport ties will also be discussed.

The Kremlin added Putin is expected to hold separate meetings with Pashinyan and Aliyev.

It is noted that the meeting will be held at the initiative of the Russian side.