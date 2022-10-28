In September, Armenia agreed to work on normalization of relations with Azerbaijan on basis of Russian proposals – PM

At the beginning of September, Armenia agreed to work on the basis of the basic principles and parameters for the establishment of interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan presented by the Russian Federation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

He noted that Armenia is ready to confirm this in Sochi. “We hope Russia will support its own proposals,” Pashinyan said.

#Армения в начале сентября дала согласие работать на основе базовых принципов и параметров установления мжг отношений между Арменией и #Азербайджаном, представленных РФ, и готова подтвердить это в #Сочи. Надеемся, Россия поддержит свои предложения. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 28, 2022

The statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said at Valdai Club that Russia had long been offering Armenia to settle the Karabakh issue.

He said Moscow suggested that Yerevan retain control over two of the seven regions for communication with Nagorno-Karabakh, and give up the remaining five. “They are not needed, [it] is pointless, they are just empty, people left there, they were actually expelled from these territories. Why keep them? There is no point,” the president explained.

“We believe that it would be fair to return refugees and so on. This would be a good step towards normalizing the situation in the region as a whole,” Putin continued. “But the Armenian leadership went its own way. As you know, this led to the situation that has developed today,” he stated.

Vladimir Putin has invited the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for a summit in Sochi on October 31.