French MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Members of the French National Assembly, accompanied by the head of the Armenia-France friendship group of the Armenian National Assembly, Vladimir Vardanyan, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Lusine Abrahamyan, deputy director for museum works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute welcomed the guests and presented the history of the memorial.

She referred to the history of three khachkars placed in the territory of Tsitsernakaberd in the last century in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government, stressing that what happened was the continuation of the Armenian Genocide.

The French MPs laid flowers at the eternal flame and honored the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a minute of silence.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibits accompanied by Liana Azizyan, guide of the Armenian Genocide Museum. At the end of the visit, they made notes in the guest of honor book.