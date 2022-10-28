EU’s Toivo Klaar on a visit to Armenia

Toivo Klaar, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, has arrived in Yerevan.

He shared a weather forecast for Armenia’s capital Yerevan and wrote: “A beautiful, if somewhat chilly morning in Yerevan. It’s been a while.”

Toivo Klaar last visited Armenia after the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in mid-September.

On Thursday the EU monitors in Armenia set off on their first patrol.

For the next two months, the EU Monitoring Capacity will monitor the situation on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to build confidence and to contribute to the border commissions.