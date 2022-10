Armenian Champions Pyunik FC were defeated by Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in a Europa Conference Cup.

Pyunik’s Eugeniu Cociuc opened the score in the 64th minute.

Guran Kashia and Eric Rmizes scored two goals in two minutes to give the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Pyunik are currently third in Group H with 6 points. Slovan is on top with 8 points.

Pyunik will host Bazel on November 3 and will qualify for the play-offs in case of victory.