Clear roadmap needed for restoring territorial integrity of Armenia, PM Pashinyan tells CSTO leaders

Chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council took place in the format of a video conference.President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko,

the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas also participated in the meeting.

The report of the CSTO Secretary General based on the result of the work of the mission sent to Armenia by the decision adopted at the September 13 session of the Collective Security Council was discussed at the session.

During the session, the Prime Minister of Armenia noted that the Secretary General’s report shows the existing realities quite acurately, in particular the fact of the invasion of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia by Azerbaijani units and the danger of its recurrence, as well as the need for the Azerbaijani forces to return to their initial positions.

Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to Armenia’s expectations regarding CSTO’s response. In particular, Nikol Pashinyan once again emphasized the need for a clear political assessment by the CSTO of the Azerbaijani aggression unleashed on the sovereign territory of Armenia on May 12, 2021 and after that, including on September 13-14, 2022, and the need to create a clear roadmap for restoring the territorial integrity of Armenia. Based on the results of the session, the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO countries were instructed to agree on a draft decision.