Aurora’s Sunrise: Armenia’s Oscars submisdion wins Audience Award at Animation Is Film Festival

Aurora’s Sunrise, Armenia’s submission to the 2023 Academy Awards, won the Audience Award at the Animation Is Film Festival, the Armenian Film Society reports.

Aurora’s Sunrise is directed by Inna Sahakyan, and tells the remarkable story of Aurora Mardiganian, who survived the Armenian Genocide as a teenager, and came to the United States, where she starred in a 1919 silent Hollywood film based on her survival of the massacre. LITTLE NICOLAS won the Grand Prize, while MY FATHER’S DRAGON won the Special Jury Prize.

The Los Angeles Times, ahead of the festival, had named the film as one of five must-see films to watch, which was held at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Armenian Film Society spoke with director Inna Sahakyan about her work on the film.

Oscar shortlists in various categories will be announced on December 21. Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre.