Armenian PM receives Interpol chief Jürgen Stock

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock. Armenia’s Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan also participated in the meeting.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Stok’s visit to Armenia and highlighted the consistent development and expansion of cooperation between the Armenian Police and Interpol. Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the discussions taking place within the framework of the visit will give a new impetus to the cooperation that has been going on for almost three decades, and will further increase the effectiveness of joint work in the fight against crime.

The Secretary General of Interpol highly appreciated the level of cooperation with the Armenian Police and referred to the planned joint programs and cooperation agenda in the near future.