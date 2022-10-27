US State Department’s Mark Cameron visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Mark Cameron, director of the Office of the Caucasus and Regional Conflicts of the US Department of State, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today.

Edita Gzoyan, deputy director for scientific works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and presented the history of creation of the memorial complex. She referred to the stories of the three khachkars placed in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku in the last century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat during the Artsakh war, stressing that what happened was a continuation of the Armenian Genocide.

Edita Gzoyan also referred to the historical and legal aspects of the Artsakh issue, presented Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian actions and propaganda.

They placed flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which Mr. Mark Cameron made a note in the memorial book of Honorary Guests.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Edita Gzoyan presented the guest with books about the Armenian Genocide and the Artsakh issue. In turn, Mr. Mark Cameron presented the illustrated book “The 100 Photographs that Changed the World” to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.