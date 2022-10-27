Tribute to the memory of victims of October 27 crime

Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with members of the government and MPs, took part in the memorial ceremony of state and political figures who fell victim to the crime of October 27, 1999 in the National Assembly Park.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at the memorial, honoring the memory of the victims of the crime.

On 27 October 1999, at around 5:15 p.m., five men led by journalist Nairi Hunanyan, armed with Kalashnikov rifles hidden under long coats, broke into the National Assembly building in Yerevan, while the government was holding a Q&A session.

They shot dead eight people, including Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, National Assembly Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Deputy Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Leonard Petrosyan, MPs Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikayel Kotanyan and Armenak Armenakyan.

The gunmen injured at least 30 people in the Parliament.