Issues of Armenian-French defense cooperation discussed in Yerevan

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the delegation headed by Guillaume Ollagnier, Director for European, North American and Multilateral Affairs at the Ministry for the Armed Forces, France.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot also participated in the meeting.

The implementation of the agreements reached during the working visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia to France and the opportunities for the development of the Armenian-French cooperation in the field of defense were discussed.

Previously, the delegation held working discussions with the 1st Deputy Minister of Defense, General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Eduard Asryan and the Head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry, Levon Ayvazyan.