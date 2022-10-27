Direct dialogue between Armenia, Azerbaijan key to reaching lasting peace – State Dept

There is no greater supporter than the U.S. for the sovereignty and independence of the three countries in the South Caucasus, US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said at a daily briefing.

“The Secretary has emphasized that the U.S. is committed to Armenia‑Azerbaijan peace negotiations, and we have encouraged both leaders to meet in whatever format is most useful to them. Our viewpoint is that direct dialogue is key to resolving these issues and reaching a lasting peace,” the Spokesman said.

“here is no greater supporter than the U.S. for the sovereignty and independence of the three countries in the South Caucasus, and the restoration of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia’s independence in 1991 when the Soviet Union was a seminal event that guaranteed each of these countries the right to pursue their own foreign policy interests and sovereignty,” he added.