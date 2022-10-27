Azerbaijan returns bodies of 10 soldiers to Armenia

Azerbaijan has handed over the bodies of 10 servicemen to the Armenian side.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan confirmed the new to Public Radio of Armenia.

At least 207 Armenian soldiers were killed or went missing as a result of the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijani shortly after midnight on September 13.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post earlier this week that the Azerbaijani side was creating different obstacles for search for the bodies of the dead Armenian soldiers in the zone of the latest Azerbaijani occupation.