Substitute of Vatican’s Secretariat of State awarded Armenia’s Order of Friendship

On October 25, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State at the Holy See (Deputy Prime Minister) Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra and other high-ranking representatives of the Holy See.

The interlocutors warmly recalled Edgar Peña Parra’s visit to Armenia about a year ago.

The sides highly appreciated the relations between Armenia and the Holy See, based on historical ties and common values, and addressed issues on the bilateral agenda.

Edgar Peña Parra was awarded the Order of Friendship for his significant contribution to the development and strengthening of interstate relations between Armenia and the Holy See.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan briefed upon the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as the positions of the Armenian side on achieving peace and security in the region.

Touching upon the humanitarian issues, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the immediate release of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in Azerbaijan, and the preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories fallen under Azerbaijani control.