Kremlin hopes meeting between Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev will take place

The Kremlin expects that the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

“Such a trilateral meeting is being prepared, we hope it will take place,” the Spokesman said, adding that the date and time will be decided at a later stage.

National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan told reporters this morning that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan could leave for Sochi on October 31 to participate in the meeting with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to a tripartite meeting in Russia.