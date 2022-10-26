Armenia, Georgia to present joint projects at Horizon Europe program

The Science Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science and the Shota Rustaveli National Science Foundation of Georgia have signed a memorandum on “Cooperation in the Fields of Science and Technology.”

The Memorandum aims to further strengthen cooperation between Armenian and Georgian scientists and research groups in areas of mutual interest. It is planned to implement joint research programs, exchange programs of scientific personnel, especially young scientists, scientific meetings, seminars, conferences, mutual use of scientific infrastructures, etc.

The parties will also cooperate within various international platforms. in particular, the parties are planning to proposals for joint participation in the EU Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

An agreement was reached with the directorate of the Shota Rustaveli National Science Foundation of Georgia to start discussions on the dates of implementation of the measures provided for in the memorandum.

The memorandum was signed in Tbilisi, where the chairman of Armenia’s Science Committee, Sargis Armenian, participated in the 4th meeting of the informal working group on research and innovation of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) at the invitation of the Directorate of Research and Innovation of the European Commission.