Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM after meeting King Charles

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became the U.K.’s third prime minister of the year following a meeting with King Charles III.

The tradition sees the monarch invite the leader of the party with the highest number of MPs to form a government, which since the 2019 general election has been the Conservatives.

Sunak is the third prime minister this year and will enter Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.

Sunak said his government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.

“Trust is earned and I will earn yours,” he said,