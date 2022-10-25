Azerbaijan creating obstacles for search for the bodies of the dead – Armenian PM

Since September 14 Azerbaijan has been creating different obstacles for search for the bodies of the dead Armenian soldiers in the zone of the latest Azerbaijani occupation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

He called the behavior “anti-humanistic and unacceptable.”

At least 207 Armenian soldiers and civilians were killed or went missing as a result of the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan shortly after midnight on September 13. Azerbaijani troops are yet to withdraw from the sovereign territory of Armenia.