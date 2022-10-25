At least three dead, seven injured after St Louis school shooting

At least three people, including the suspect, have died and seven others are injured after a shooting at a high school in St Louis, Missouri, the BBC reports.
The gunman entered Central Visual & Performing Arts High School shortly after 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Monday.
The doors of the school building were locked and it was not immediately clear how the suspect entered.
Witnesses say lives were saved after the gunman’s weapon jammed mid-attack.
St Louis Public Schools say police “quickly stopped” the gunman.
The suspect, identified by police as a 19-year-old former student, exchanged gunfire with police and later succumbed to his injuries.
His motive for the attack at the school of about 400 students is unclear.
A teenage girl was pronounced dead inside the school, while one woman died in hospital, police told local media.
The seven injured – three girls and four boys – all had non-life-threatening injuries, according to local media.