Armenia, Turkey to discuss implementation of agreements on air cargo transportation, land border

A meeting between representatives of respective ministries of Armenia and Turkey will meet in the near future to discuss the implementation of the agreements on launching direct air cargo transportation and opening the land border for citizens of third countries, foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

He said the meeting will be held on the border.

The Spokesman added that the time and place of the next meeting of the special representatives of the two countries is yet to be agreed on.

During a meeting in Vienna on July 1st, the Armenian and Turkish special envoys agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between the two countries by third-country citizens at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end.

They also agreed on commencing direct air cargo trade between Armenia and Turkey.