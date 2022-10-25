Ambassador at large Edmon Marukyan briefs OSCE’s Andrzej Kasprzyk on consequences of latest Azerbaijani aggression

Ambassador at large Edmon Marukyan held a meeting with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon issues of regional security and peace. In this context, Edmon Marukyan briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk on the consequences of the latest aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on September 13.

The Ambassador at large particularly emphasized the need for the international community’s response towards the condemnation of Azerbaijani invasion against Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the role of the OSCE in preventing future aggressions and resolving conflicts.