Director of the State Department’s Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts Mark Cameron traveled to Gegharkunik and the settlements of Vardenis and Sotk to meet with the commander of the Headquarters of the 2nd Corps of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces, and observe the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

During his visit, he underscored the continued U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.