Putin invites Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for a summit in Russia

“Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia for another trilateral summit, where it is planned to discuss the whole range of trilateral and bilateral issues,” Zakharova said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “the summit is being prepared,” noting that the date and place would be announced additionally.