Artsakh’s Ombudsman presents destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azerbaijani-occupied territories

In a new video, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has presented the cases of vandalism and destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories occupied by the Azerbaijani armed forces.
Related Articles
Chelsea still keen on signing Arsen Zakharyan
October 24, 2022, 18:52
Rishi Sunak set to become UK Prime Minister￼
October 24, 2022, 17:20
State Dept official visits Gegharkunik, reiterates US support for Armenia’s sovereignty
October 24, 2022, 17:08
Armenia international Norberto Briasco Balekian crowned Champion of Argentina with Boca Juniors
October 24, 2022, 15:59
Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions to meet in Brussels in early November
October 24, 2022, 14:32
Partial solar eclipse on October 25 to be visible from Armenia
October 24, 2022, 14:16
Check AlsoClose
-
Armenian FM to pay an official visit to the VaticanOctober 24, 2022, 13:22