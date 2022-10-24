PoliticsTopVideo

Artsakh’s Ombudsman presents destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azerbaijani-occupied territories

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 24, 2022, 16:11
In a new video, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has presented the cases of vandalism and destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories occupied by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

