Armenian FM to pay an official visit to the Vatican

On October 25-26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the Vatican.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will meet with high-ranking officials of the Holy See and the Sovereign Order of Malta.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia will attend the Holy Mass for Peace in Armenia in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.