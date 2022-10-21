India fines Google $161m for unfair practices

Indian authorities have fined Google 13bn rupees ($161m; £144m) for using its Android platform to dominate the market, the BBC reports.

The country’s competition regulator has accused the tech giant of entering into “one-sided agreements” with smartphone makers to ensure the dominance of its apps.

It has ordered Google to “cease and desist” from such practices.

Google has not responded to the fine or the accusations yet.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a statement on Thursday that Google was “abusing” the licensing of its Android operating system for a range of smartphones, web searches, browsing and video hosting services.

It said that Google was entering into forced agreements with players in the space to ensure that its bouquet of apps – such as Google Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and others – were used.