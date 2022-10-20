Understanding mutual interests key to solving issues:  Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council that has started in Yerevan. It is held in narrow and extended formats, today the narrow- format meeting took place.

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich participated in the meeting.

The Prime Minister of Armenia welcomed the colleagues of EAEU member states, then the Prime Ministers of the EAEU member states posed for a family photo.

At the beginning of the narrow-format session, Nikol Pashinyan welcome made a welcome speech, in which, in particular, he noted:

“Dear guests,

Dear Heads of Government,

I am sincerely happy to welcome you to the capital of Armenia, where we traditionally hold the autumn session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

I have to say with pain that the world economy is going through difficult times. many trade, industrial and logistics links that were just beginning to recover from the pandemic are now experiencing new shocks. The fundamental principles of the global economic system have also come into question.

In the conditions of the current unstable economic realities, there is no doubt about the relevance and demand for regular reliable dialogue at the highest level for more harmonious and coordinated interaction.

Understanding of mutual interests, willingness for compromise and cooperation can become the key to solving many issues. In this context, I would like to mention the daily work in the literal sense of the word, carried out at all levels within the EAEU framework, in the direction of developing coordinated measures to respond to emerging problems.

Before passing the floor to the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Council Akylbek Japarov, let me express my gratitude to the Kyrgyz side both for the presidency and for the efforts made in developing today’s rich agenda, which covers a wide range of topical issues of Eurasian integration.

I wish everyone productive work and constructive discussions.

Thanks for attention”.

At the narrow-format session, the Heads of Government of the EAEU countries discussed the sources and mechanisms of financing industrial projects within the EAEU framework, and the elimination of obstacles in the internal market of the Union.

The members of the Intergovernmental Council were informed about the process of preparation of international agreements for the formation of common markets of gas, oil and oil products, as well as the development of the technical task of the unified analytical system for the management of e-commerce of goods within the Union. The implementation of the instructions and recommendations of the previous sessions was reported.

The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on October 21.