Turkey’s more constructive stance could positively affect Armenia-Azerbaijan talks – FM Mirzoyan

Turkey’s more constructive stance in the process with Armenia could positively affect the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Yerevan.

Speaking about progress in the negotiation with Turkey, the Foreign Minister said “The two countries have appointed special representatives who have already held four meetings and held substantial discussions on establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and opening of borders.”

“At the invitation of the Turkish Foreign Minister, I participated in the Ankara Diplomacy Forum. A few days ago a meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Turkey took place in Prague,” he noted.

While teh Foreign Minister said Armenia positively assesses the process, he added that the Turkish counterparts should stop linking the process to the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,

“On the contrary, they should understand that the success of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process can have a positive impact on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations.,” the Foreign Minister stressed,

He noted that certain messages that create an impression that Turkey is more interested in a extraterritorial corridor than Azerbaijan.

