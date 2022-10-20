Iran will resist even the intention to change the historical borders in the region – FM

Changes to historical borders in the region are unacceptable for Iran, and the country will take all measures to resist even such an intention, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

He said Iran has issued relevant warnings in this regard.

The Iranian Minister noted that the establishment of the Consulate in Kapan will create more convenient and easier conditions for developing the cooperation between the two countries.

“We have common interests, opinions, and also concerns in the South Caucasus. The Iranian side is strongly opposes the presence of foreign representatives in the region, either on the territory of Armenia or Azerbaijan. The activity of internal representatives in the region is very important for us. The Iranian side will not accept the changes of historical borders in the region at all, it is our red line. And we will take all steps to resist any such intention,” said the Iranian Foreign Minister.