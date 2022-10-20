French MFA responds to Azerbaijan’s criticism of Macron

The Foreign Ministry of France has responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks made during an interview with France 2 channel.

According to Alieyv, the French government crossed out the story of Paris’ friendly and balanced attitude towards Baku.

“These comments in no way alter France’s full commitment to advance peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is thanks to the commitment of the President of the Republic that the quadripartite meeting with Charles Michel, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinian was organized in Prague on the sidelines of the first summit of the European Political Community,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“This meeting made it possible to make progress towards this objective, as reflected in the statement adopted on this occasion. France also fully supports the process initiated by the EU to enable the negotiation of a peace treaty between the two countries,” a spokesperson for the Ministry said.

In comments to French television Wednesday, Macron said “Azerbaijan launched a terrible war, with many deaths, atrocious scenes and has recaptured the territory of Karabakh.”

“More recently, Azerbaijan has launched several offensives along the border (with Armenia). We have condemned them. We will not abandon Armenians,” the French President added.

Azerbaijan denounced the remarks as “unacceptable and biased” accused Macron of “pro-Armenian bias.”

In the same interview, Macron accused Russia of stoking the conflict in favor of Azerbaijan.