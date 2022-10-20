Bulgaria becomes third country to pull out of Eurovision Song Contest

Bulgaria has become the latest country to say it will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC reports.

Broadcasters from North Macedonia and Montenegro had already confirmed they would not be taking part in 2023 because of the increased entry fee.

BBC News has been told countries have been asked to pay more to make up for the money lost following Russia’s ban.

The EBU – which organizes the contest – has now confirmed the list of 37 participants for the 2023 competition.

How much each participating broadcaster pays to enter is not made public, but the total cost between all entrants normally adds up to around £5m – with the host paying a further sum.

Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro all failed to make it past the semi-final stage of this year’s song contest.