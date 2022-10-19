Ruben Vardanyan hosted at Artsakh MFA: Regional processes discussed

On October 19, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received philanthropist and public-political figure Ruben Vardanyan.



On the same day, Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting-discussion with the staff members of the Foreign Ministry’s Central Office.



A wide range of issues related to the foreign policy of Artsakh, regional processes, and settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict were discussed.



David Babayan welcomed Ruben Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh and directly participate in the development and strengthening of Artsakh, stressing the significance of this decision in both political and moral terms.



The Minister expressed his gratitude to Ruben Vardanyan for constantly supporting Artsakh and stressed the necessity of active involvement of figures with an Artsakh-centric approach and national mindset in this difficult period.