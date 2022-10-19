OSCE to send a needs assessment team to Armenia

Following the invitation by the government of the Republic of Armenia, the OSCE will send a needs assessment team to the country on 21-27 October.

The purpose of the visit is to assess the situation in certain border areas, on the basis of the OSCE’s mandate and expertise within its comprehensive concept of security.

The technical team comprised of international experts and representatives of the OSCE Secretariat will visit areas along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and hold consultations with the relevant national and local stakeholders as well as international partners on the ground.