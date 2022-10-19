Members of EU technical assessment mission visit settlements in Vardenis affected by Azerbaijani aggression

The delegation of the EU Technical Assessment Mission visited the border settlements of Vardenis affected by Azerbaijani aggression in mid-September.

The delegation was accompanied by Governor of Gegharkunik Province Karen Sargsyan, commander of the second army corps of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel Vahram Grigoryan and head of the Vardenis community Aharon Khachatryan.

The Governor presented information about 12 settlements in Chambarak and Vardenis enlarged communities, of which Sotk and Kut settlements suffered most as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression.

He said 148 buildings were damaged in Sotk, 12 apartments in Kut, 2 apartments in Verin Shorzha. Two schools, one kindergarten, administrative buildings of settlements, a library and a medical center were also affected. Eight apartments need to be completely rebuilt. The civil infrastructure was also damaged, agricultural works is now more risky.

Colonel Vahram Grigoryan presented a report to the members of the EU delegation on the spot on the consequences of the aggression unleashed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the Republic of Armenia in May 2021 and September 2022.



Members of the EU Technical Assessment Mission assured that they will carry out in-depth studies and submit regular reports.