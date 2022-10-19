In a letter to Trudeau, British Columbia Premier calls out Azerbaijan’s latest attack against Armenia

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Columbia Premier John Horgan called out Azerbaijan’s latest military aggression against Armenia and relayed the Canadian Armenian community’s dissatisfaction with the federal government’s insufficient response, reports the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC).

At a recent meeting, ANCC-Western Region representatives (pictured above) briefed Premier Horgan on the recent, September 2022 attack and aggression by Azerbaijan on the territory of Armenia and the ongoing war crimes and execution and mutilation of POWs, committed by Azeri forces, their threats of ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Republic of Artsakh and the need for Artsakh’s self determination and independence.