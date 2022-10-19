Hundreds in Sydney participate in march for Armenians

Over 500 members of the Armenian-Australians have rallied in Sydney’s Central Business District calling on the Australian Government to end its silence and #NameTheAggressor as Azerbaijan, following Canberra’s failure to release a public statement condemning Azerbaijan’s assault against Armenia’s sovereign borders which commenced on Tuesday 12th September, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Protesters were calling on Australia’s Foreign Minister, Senator the Hon. Penny Wong to echo sentiments shared by her parliamentary colleagues including Senator the Hon. Simon Birmingham, Australian Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, who called for “clear and unambiguous support for the protection of Armenian civilians and civilian infrastructure” and the “protection of sovereign borders.”

The Sydney March for Armenians took over the Sydney CBD on Sunday afternoon, commencing at the ABC Headquarters, carrying through George Street, Pitt Street and Park Street before settling at Town Hall.

MC Meghrie Panjarian welcomed participants and opened the formal proceedings following the Australian and Armenian national anthems and a Minute of Silence dedicated to the 207 Armenian military personnel killed following Azerbaijan’s violation of Armenian territorial integrity and human rights.

Hrant Bouijkian, a member of the Armenian Youth Federation of Australia and President of the Sydney University Armenian Society spoke on behalf of the Armenian-Australian youth.

Vany Hamamjian, a member of the Armenian Youth Federation of Australia Juniors and a student of Galstaun College recited the poem, “We won’t surrender our land”.

The Armenian National Committee of Australia’s Executive Director, Michael Kolokossian delivered the day’s closing remarks.

The rally’s proceedings concluded with a prayer from all present clergy.

Following the March for Armenians, ANC-AU Executive Director Michael Kolokossian said, “Our community has endured two weeks of silence from the Australian Government. This is unacceptable considering the international condemnation of Azerbaijan’s attacks against Armenia has been public and clear.” said Mr Kolokossian.



The March For Armenians organizing committee was made up of the Armenian-Australian community’s youth organizations.