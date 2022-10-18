US Congressmen visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Members of the US House Democracy Partnership (HDP) Congressional Delegation led by Chairman David Price visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today accompanied by Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, and Maria Karapetyan, a member of the Armenia-US friendship group.

The guests placed flowers and wreaths at the eternal fire that perpetuates the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, honoring the memory of the holy martyrs with a moment of silence.

Chairman Price was joined by Representatives of the US House of Representatives Diana DeGette, Jim Cooper, and Andy Levin.