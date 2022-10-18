UAE delegation pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

The delegation led by His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam, the President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on October 18, accompanied by Astghik Marabyan, Head of the Ministry’s Department of Cultural Heritage and Folk Crafts of the Ministry of Sharjah Heritage.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director for museum works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and briefed the guests on the history of the memorial complex and the three cross stones placed in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians killed in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku at the end of the last century.

Members of the UAE delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions.

At the end of the visit, Mr. Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam left a note in the guestbook.