Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or 2022

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or award 2022. He collected the prize from his old boss Zinedine Zidane.

Benzema, who played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s Champions League glory last season, is the first French player to win the trophy since Zidane in 1998.

“Seeing this award in front of me makes me really proud of the work I have done. It was childhood dream, to have the motivation… I had two role models [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldo and always I had this dream in my mind that anything is possible,” Benze said.

France striker Karim Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games for his club Real Madrid last term with 15 coming in the Champions League.