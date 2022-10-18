Norway’s Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Minister laid a wreath at the memorial to genocide victims and honored their memory with a moment of silence.

Anniken Huitfeldt toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left a note in the guestbook.

On a two-day visit to Armenia, the Foreign Minister will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

In her talks, Ms Huitfeldt will focus on Norway’s solidarity with Armenia and explore ways in which Norway can support important reforms.

The visit to Armenia will also include talks with civil society representatives working to promote freedom of expression and human rights, among other things.