Invasion of Armenian sovereign territory by Azerbaijan unacceptable – Rep. David Price

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP), David Price.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and emphasized the importance of Armenian-American cooperation in the consistent implementation of democratic reforms in our country.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenian citizens have unequivocally chosen the path of democracy and the Armenian government will steadfastly continue to implement the rich agenda of democratic reforms.



According to the Prime Minister, the recent intensive Armenian-American contacts and high-level mutual visits significantly contribute to the continuous development of the strategic dialogue.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to Azerbaijan’s aggression towards the sovereign territory of Armenia and emphasized the adequate and appropriate response of the United States and the international community in general. At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring the security and rights of our compatriots in Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan also highly appreciated the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the US.

David Price thanked for the warm welcome and welcomed the consistent steps towards the development of democratic institutions in Armenia. He also emphasized the importance of expanding close Armenian-American cooperation in order to develop and strengthen ties in various fields. The Chairman of the Democracy Partnership Committee of the House of Representatives said the invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan is unacceptable and noted the need for the Azerbaijani units to immediately return to their initial positions.

David Price condemned the inhuman treatment and actions of representatives of the Azerbaijani armed forces towards the Armenian soldiers. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the return of prisoners of war still held in Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the US efforts in this regard. The interlocutors exchanged views on the Nagorno Karabakh issue, as well as the processes taking place in the region.