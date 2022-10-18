Deployment of OSCE monitors along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan being considered – FM

The issue of deploying OSCE monitors along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan is being considered, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference with visiting Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

He said there will be more clarity about the issue in the near future.

As for CSTO observers, Minister Mirzoyan said “we applied to an organization we are a member of, and that organization decided to send an advance or fact-finding mission to Armenia.”

He added that after visiting Armenia, CSTO officials presented a report to all member states and the Secretariat. The issue should now be discussed at the sitting of the Collective Security Council.

We expect international participation in the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Asked about Armenia’s expectations from the EU civilian mission to be deployed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani mission, Minister Mirzoyan said: “We hope the mission will carry out certain fact-finding work, and the facts will prove the Armenia’s claims that there was an aggression on the part of Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia and Azerbaijan troops have infiltrated into the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Armenia.”

He added that the mission should also be tasked with preventing future aggression and help establish enduring peace.