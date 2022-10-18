Bulgaria interested in further expansion of multidimensional cooperation with Armenia

Bulgaria is interested in the further expansion of multidimensional cooperation with Armenia in all areas of mutual interest, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said as he welcomed Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Bulgaria for a state visit.

President Khachaturyan thanked for the warm welcome and noted that the state visit of his delegation to the Republic of Bulgaria best testifies to the high level of relations between the two countries anchored on centuries-old friendship and common civilizational values ​​of the two peoples.

The President noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and it is a good opportunity to evaluate the past path, achievements, point out the untapped potential and opportunities and create conditions for their full use.

Issues related to Armenian-Bulgarian relations and the prospects of their development were discussed at the meeting. Both sides emphasized that there are wide opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the fields of high-tech industry, transport, agriculture, healthcare, education, culture, and tourism. It was also noted that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is a good platform for enriching sectoral cooperation.

The parties touched on issues of security, political and regional importance, stressing that without establishing a stable and lasting peace, it will be difficult to ensure development.

At the end of the meeting, the Presidents of Armenia and Bulgaria signed a statement on bilateral relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Bulgaria. A memorandum was signed on establishing the Armenian-Bulgarian trade and economic chamber.