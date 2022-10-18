Azerbaijani units shooting at each other to create pretext for shelling Armenian positions, surveillance shows

Azerbaijani forces violate the ceasefire first by shooting at each other and then in the direction of Armenian positions, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

The statement was made after the actions of Azerbaijani units at the line of contact with Armenia, particularly the Sotk-Kutavan Section, were monitored and analyzed overnight.

Thus, the Ministry says, the armed forces of Azerbaijan first create the impression that the Armenian side is firing in the direction of their bases, and then begins to open fire in the direction of the Armenian positions from firearms of different calibers, as if in response to the fire opened by the Armenian side.