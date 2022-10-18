Armenian FM says ready to meet with Turkish counterpart

Armenia is interested in successful completion of the dialogue with Turkey, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

He said Armenia is not against any meeting that could contribute to the process and stressed that he is ready to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“During these meetings the parties must take sincere and serious steps towards establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and opening of the border,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“I am ready for such a meeting, and I hope the meeting will help reach tangible results if it takes place,” the Foreign Minister said.