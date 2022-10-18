Armenian Defense Minister off to India

The delegation headed by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has left for India on a working visit, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan informs.

No further details were reported.

The Economic Times reported last month that India had signed a significant export order for missiles, rockets and ammunition to Armenia.

According to the source, the government to government route was used to sign a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia.

The Armenian side neither confirmed, nor refuted the reports.