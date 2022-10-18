13 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in Russia’s Yeysk

At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian TASS news agency.

“Rescuers have finished searching the rubble. A total of 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured,” the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

A spokesman for the Ministry said 68 people were saved during the rescue operation, 360 were evacuated.

A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber came down on a nine-story apartment building after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a sizeable Russian air base and training centre.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine strike jet equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force.