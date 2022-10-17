Norway’s Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt will be visiting Georgia and Armenia on 16–19 October.

In Georgia, the Foreign Minister will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Chairman of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, as well as other parliamentarians. Ms Huitfeldt will also meet with civil society representatives.

In Armenia, the Foreign Minister will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

In her talks, Ms Huitfeldt will focus on Norway’s solidarity with Armenia and explore ways in which Norway can support important reforms.

The visit to Armenia will also include talks with civil society representatives working to promote freedom of expression and human rights, among other things.